A doctor’s surgery in Thrapston was targeted by arsonist.

Police have appealed for witnesses after the incident at the Meadows Surgery in Meadow lane Thrapston.

A rear fire door was damaged after an unknown arsonists set fire to it between 6.30pm on Wednesday (July 18) and 7.45am yesterday.

Anyone who saw anything suspicions in the area should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.