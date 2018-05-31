Thousands set to celebrate centenary of RAF at Wicksteed At War in Kettering

Twenty thousand visitors are set to celebrate the centenary of the RAF when the annual Wicksteed At War free family event returns to Wicksteed Park from June 8 to 10.

One of the main highlights of this year’s event will be a celebration of everything the world’s first independent air force has achieved since 1918, both in protecting the nation and preserving freedom around the world.

Among the attractions will be:

- Fly pasts by a World War Two Lancaster Bomber and Spitfire fighter plane from The Royal Air ForceBattle of Britain Memorial Flight

- A World War Two Spitfire and a Messerschmitt ME109 on display

- The cockpit and nose section of the famous Avro Shackleton 1950s long-range maritime patrol plane

- A working display of a 1200hp Merlin engine as used in the Lancaster Bomber

- A flight simulator for practising your flying skills

The Military Vehicle Trust, a charitable organisation dedicated to the conservation of ex-military vehicles, has joined organisers to put on a spectacular programme of events and attractions.

A full arena of battle re-enactments, entertainment and stalls will also help provide a wonderful day out for all the family.

Highlights of the 2018 show will also include more than 150 military vehicles including modern main battle tanks and tracked fighting vehicles and more than 30 re-enactment groups, including World War Two and the Saxons.

To mark women’s involvement in the world wars the First Aid Nursing Yeomanry, the British independent all-female registered charity formed in 1907 and active in both nursing and intelligence work, will be exhibiting their horses and a World War One hospital.

There will also be the Army Air Corps with a Lynx Helicopter and a Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance Tracked (CVRT) Light Tank stunt team display in the arena, vehicle rides in a real military vehicles and the chance to see a Challenger 1 Main Battle Tank, which holds the world record for the longest tank to tank kill in history during the 1991 Gulf War.

There will also be a model village, military fire engines with a water squirting display on the main lake.

The show’s successful education day, designed for children from seven to 14, will also be held again on Friday, June 8, with 300 spaces available for local schools.

Wicksteed Park’s head of marketing Rachel James said: “Wicksteed At War is a fantastic living history show suitable for the whole family and focuses on education, excitement and fun.

“This year is a great opportunity for children and adults alike to learn more about what actually happened and how the work of the RAF has affected their lives.”

Wicksteed Park will also be hosting a 1940s victory ball in the Pavilion on June 9 featuring entertainment from the Bombshell Belles and the Kalamazoo Dance Band.

Tickets are £15 and there will be food from the park’s new chef to buy on the evening.

For more information go to www.wicksteedatwar.co.uk and www.wicksteedpark.org/events.