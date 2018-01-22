Thousands join campaign to save Corby’s Urgent Care Centre

Thousands of postcards signed by residents asking to keep Corby’s Urgent Care Centre open have been presented to health bosses.

The centre has been involved in a long-running saga between operators Lakeside+ and NHS Corby CCG, and faced closure before it was kept open last October.

Campaign Postbag: Corby: Tom Pursglove with campaign postcards from constituents re the Corby Urgent Care Centre, Thursday January 18th 2018

Its short-term future has been saved but there are still questions over the future of urgent care in Corby.

Corby MP Tom Pursglove ran a campaign alongside residents to show public feeling towards the centre and on Thursday (January 18) presented the responses he received.

He said: “Handing over the thousands of signed ‘Save Corby Urgent Care Centre’ campaign postcards to the NHS Corby Clinical Commissioning Group was a great opportunity to show the commissioners the huge strength of feeling on this issue locally.

“As I have continued to say throughout this process, the services provided at the Urgent Care Centre are of vital importance to Corby and the surrounding areas, and the feedback provided by local people through my campaign should leave the CCG in no doubt that we want this facility protected for the future.

“Huge thanks go to the local campaign groups and to everyone who returned their postcards to me.

“I am hopeful that we will hear an update on the future of the Urgent Care Centre soon, and I will of course be keeping up the fight for as long as necessary.”