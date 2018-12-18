This is when your bins will be collected over the Christmas period

Bin collection days tend to change over the festive period because of bank holidays and this year is no different.

All amendments to the various councils' bin days are as follows.

Because Christmas and Boxing Day are in midweek, CORBY COUNCIL has made some changes to its routines.

Due to the low usage of green waste collection over the festive holiday period and to increase efficiency of refuse, recycling and food waste collection, Corby’s green waste collections for the week commencing Monday 24 December will be cancelled for one week only.

The green waste collections will then resume as normal from week commencing Monday 7 January.

There will also be slight changes to the refuse, recycling and food waste collection days over the festive holiday period as follows:

Normal collection day Monday 24 December - Amended collection day Monday 24 December

Normal collection day Tuesday 25 December - Amended collection day Monday 24 December

Normal collection day Wednesday 26 December - Amended collection day Thursday 27 December

Normal collection day Thursday 27 December - Amended collection day Thursday 27 December

Normal collection day Friday 28 December - Amended collection day Friday 28 December

Normal collection day Monday 31 December - Amended collection day Monday 31 December

Normal collection day Tuesday 1 January - Amended collection day Wednesday 2 January

Normal collection day Wednesday 2 January - Amended collection day Thursday 3 January

Normal collection day Thursday 3 January - Amended collection day Friday 4 January

Normal collection day Friday 4 January - Amended collection day Saturday 5 January

Corby Council recommends flattening and tying any excess cardboard and placing it neatly beside your brown wheelie bin on collection day during this period only.

Real Christmas trees can be placed in the green bin providing the lid is closed when presenting for collection.

Normal collections will resume on Monday 7 January.

EAST NORTHAMPTONSHIRE COUNCil is collecting food waste separately from the refuse/recycling bin.

This may be considerably earlier or later than when residents wheeled bin is emptied.

There are no garden waste collections between 22 December and 6 January.

Normal collection day Monday 24 December - Amended collection day Saturday 22 December

Normal collection day Tuesday 25 December - Amended collection day Monday 24 December

Normal collection day Wednesday 26 December - Amended collection day Thursday 27 December

Normal collection day Thursday 27 December - Amended collection day Friday 28 December

Normal collection day Friday 28 December - Amended collection day Saturday 29 December

Normal collection day Monday 31 December - NO CHANGE

Normal collection day Tuesday 1 January - Amended collection day Wednesday 2 January

Normal collection day Wednesday 2 January - Amended collection day Thursday 3 January

Normal collection day Thursday 3 January - Amended collection day Friday 4 January

Normal collection day Friday 4 January - Amended collection day Saturday 5 January

All KETTERING COUNCIL grey bin collections will be suspended from Monday 24 December and will restart from Monday 7 January.

A pink tag will have been put on all black bins on collection days in the last week.

Collections that are due to take place on Christmas Day (Tuesday), Boxing Day (Wednesday) and New Year's Day (Tuesday) will have information on the tag advising residents of a change to their collection day.

The council will be collecting real Christmas trees from Monday 7 January for two weeks. Trees should be left next to the blue or grey bin on the recycling collection day. Trees over 5ft tall will need to be sawed in half.

Any additional Christmas period recycling that won’t fit in a recycling bin, can be put alongside blue bins and this will be taken on the usual collection day.

All additional recycling bin should either be contained in clear plastic bags or in a cardboard box. All cardboard should be flattened and stacked neatly next to the blue bin.

Additional domestic waste can be taken to the household waste recycling centre at Garrard Way, Kettering. The site will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's day, and will close at 2pm on Christmas Eve.

The WELLINGBOROUGH BOROUGH has amended its green and black bin collection schedules.

Green recycling bins:

Normal collection day Tuesday 25 December - Amended collection day Saturday 22 December

Normal collection day Wednesday 26 December - Amended collection day Thursday 27 December

Normal collection day Thursday 27 December - Amended collection day Friday 28 December

Normal collection day Friday 28 December - Amended collection day Saturday 29 December

Black household bins:

Normal collection day Tuesday 1 January - Amended collection day Wednesday 2 January

Normal collection day Wednesday 2 January - Amended collection day Thursday 3 January

Normal collection day Thursday 3 January - Amended collection day Friday 4 January

Normal collection day Friday 4 January - Amended collection day Saturday 5 January

After the Christmas period, real Christmas treescan be recycled at the council's household waste recycling centres.