This is what £2,000,000 can buy in Kettering - take a look inside
For most of us, having £2 million to splash on a property is a little out of the realms of possibility.
But if you do have plenty of pennies to spare - or win the lottery - your money could fetch you this grand detached Georgian manor in Kettering, currently listed on Zoopla. Set in private grounds which stretch across 15 acres, the Grade II listed home boasts seven spacious bedrooms, a separate detached cottage, equestrian facilities, swimming pool and walled gardens. If you have £2,000,000 to spare, here's what your money could buy you.
1. Exterior
The grand Georgian property is located on Main Street in Orton, Kettering.