If you have 2,000,000 to spare, here's what your money could buy you

This is what £2,000,000 can buy in Kettering - take a look inside

For most of us, having £2 million to splash on a property is a little out of the realms of possibility.

But if you do have plenty of pennies to spare - or win the lottery - your money could fetch you this grand detached Georgian manor in Kettering, currently listed on Zoopla. Set in private grounds which stretch across 15 acres, the Grade II listed home boasts seven spacious bedrooms, a separate detached cottage, equestrian facilities, swimming pool and walled gardens. If you have £2,000,000 to spare, here's what your money could buy you.

The grand Georgian property is located on Main Street in Orton, Kettering.

1. Exterior

The property is set in private grounds which stretch across approximately 15 acres.

2. Gardens

There is a separate detached cottage within the grounds which has been stylishly furnished.

3. Separate cottage

The interior of the cottage is beautifully decorated and features an open plan kitchen, two double bedrooms, both with en-suites, and a private courtyard.

4. Cottage interior

