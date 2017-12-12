Thirty schools remain closed today across Northamptonshire after winter weather

Thirty schools across Northamptonshire are still closed today after Sunday's downpour of snow and icy conditions overnight, according to the county council's website.
Headteachers updating the website have cited icy conditions on the school site, nearby paths and roads, difficulties for teaching staff to get to the school and issues with heating systems.
According to the Northamptonshire County Council website, the following schools are closed today:
Abbeyfield School
Badby School
Barby Church of England School
Boddington Church of England School
Byfield Primary School
Campion School
Chacombe Church of England School
Chenderit School
Chipping Warden Primary School
Crick Primary School
Culworth Church of England School
Danetre and Southbrook Learning Village
Exeter - A Learning Community Academy
Gloucester Primary School Nursery
Greenfields Specialist School for Communication
Kilsby CE Primary School
Kings Meadow School
Kings Sutton Primary School
Kingsthorpe College
Malcolm Arnold Academy
Maplefields School
Northampton School for Girls
Priors Hill - A Learning Community
St James Infant School, Daventry
St Loys Church of England School
St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Aston-le-Walls
Staverton CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School
The Gateway School
Woodford Halse CofE Primary School
Woodnewton - A Learning Community