Thieves strike at Kettering charity shop

Witnesses are being sought after thieves struck at a charity shop in Kettering.

Volunteers arrived at the RSPCA shop in Rockingham Road this morning (Thursday) to discover that someone had broken in and ransacked their office.

The offenders forced their way in through a back door

They took money from the till float, as well as emptying a collection tin.

Manager Michelle Walpole said: “I’m absolutely disgusted that someone would steal from a charity.

“All my volunteers and myself work so hard to raise much needed funds for vulnerable animals and the fact someone could steal from them sickens me.”

A spokesman for Northants Police said the break-in happened sometime between 4.50pm yesterday (Wednesday) and 8.45am today (Thursday).

They said it looks like the offenders got in through a back door by breaking a padlock off and forcing their way in.

The spokesman added: “They stole money and a charity box.

“We are appealing for witnesses.”

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to contact the police on 101.