Thieves steal cigarettes and cash in Northampton burglary

Thieves made off with cigarettes and cash in an early morning burglary in Northampton today.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "We were called in the early hours of today at 2.36am to reports of a burglary in progress at an address in Mill Lane.

"The offenders made off with cigarettes and cash.

"Enquiries are being progressed and we are investigating. We would appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward."

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.