Thieves steal bath tub from Kettering house

Thieves stole a bath tub from a house in Kettering after the victim didn’t answer the door.

The incident happened in Naseby Road at 1.50pm on Thursday (April 26).

The victim was at home when a white van pulled up outside.

Someone knocked on the door but the victim did not answer.

Men then entered the garden of the house and stole an old white plastic bath tub that was lying on the ground, before putting it in their van.

Witnesses should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.