Thieves scale fence before stealing boiler from Corby building site

Thieves scaled a fence between breaking in and stealing a boiler from a building site.

Police are appealing for information following the break-in at the Keepmoat building site in Glastonbury Road, Corby.

The incident happened between 4.30pm on Tuesday, January 9, and 9am on Wednesday, January 10, when the offender/s gained entry to the site by scaling the perimeter fence.

An Ideal Logic boiler was stolen.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the burglary, can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.