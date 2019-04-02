Thieves distracted woman outside Northampton supermarket by asking directions to Liverpool

Police have released CCTV pictures of two men who distracted a woman in Northampton before stealing her purse.

On Wednesday, February 27, the woman had finished shopping at Morrison’s supermarket, off Victoria Promenade, and was approached in the car park by a man who asked if she spoke French.

A police spokeswoman said: "He said he wanted directions to Liverpool and then unfolded a map.

"While the woman was distracted by the man, a second man stole her purse from her handbag within her car."

Police believe the woman had been 'shoulder surfed' - where a thief peeks at a victim's pin number over their shoulder - while paying for her shopping, as the bank card she had used to pay was then used extensively to withdraw money from cash machines in the town.

The men pictured, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonoymously, on 0800 555111.