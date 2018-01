A thief stole a bicycle from outside Northamptonshire County Council's offices before riding off with it towards Bridge Street.

The bike was taken from Angel Street on Wednesday, December 13, between 9am and 12pm.

Northamptonshire Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

The man in the images or anyone who recognises him should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.