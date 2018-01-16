Thief disturbed during burglary at Wellingborough house

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in The Avenue, Wellingborough.

After being disturbed while in the property, the offender claimed he was concerned about an open door and left.

But a number of items were later found to be missing.

The burglary took place sometime between 1pm and 3.30pm on Friday (January 12).

The suspect is described as a white man, in his late 40s, with short cropped hair, wrinkled forehead and big eyes.

He wore a jacket with pockets on the upper arms.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the burglary, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.