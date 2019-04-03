'These people and the community need you': Help this Kettering care home build dementia village

A Kettering care home is building a dementia village for its residents and needs the public's help to complete the project.

The dementia village at Orchard House, Barton Seagrave, will be a community with amenities and other familiar sites.

Inspired by a similar model village in the Netherlands (De Hogeweyk in Weesp), the aim is to help residents with dementia and their family "create new memories" and help them live an active and independent life.

"In phase one we will build four shops - a post office, a charity, a hair salon and another - a bus shelter and a zebra crossing," said Orchard House manager Colette Jones, whose mother has dementia.

"Every family knows someone or know of someone who has dementia.

"It strips more from the family than the person who has it; my mum can't recognise me.

Orchard House residents need your help

"This dementia village will give families a chance to go and make new memories.

"I want to promote their independence. I want them to walk around and have a social life because we are all different."

The dementia village is set to be opened in June but in order to complete the site, Colette needs a helping hand.

She hopes carpenters, electricians and volunteers will come forward to offer their services.

The area where the dementia village will be built

"We have a meeting this Saturday for people who can come and help," she said.

"We need you. You never know when it's going to be your mum or family member.

"These people and the community need you.

"It would make so much difference.

"The best thing you can give us is your time because that's the most precious gift - it shows that you care."

Saturday's meeting is at 10.30am at Orchard House, 155 Barton Road, Barton Seagrave, NN15 6RT.