These are the worst anti-social behaviour hotspots in Kettering - how does your area compare?
The worst hotspots for reports of anti social behaviour in Kettering have been revealed.
Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of anti-social behaviour incidents across the city. This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of anti social behaviour for February 2018 in each area. There were a total of 107 reports of anti social behaviour. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.
1. High Street area - 30
There were 30 reports of anti social behaviour in the High Street area in February 2019.