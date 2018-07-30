These are all 16 restaurants and takeaways in Kettering, Wellingborough and Corby with zero or one-star food hygiene ratings

These 16 restaurants and takeaways in Kettering, Wellingborough and Corby have all been given the either zero or one-star ratings by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

This means that major or urgent improvement is needed due to the businesses failing to meet satisfactory standards at the time of the last published inspection.

Food hygiene ratings

A zero star rating means “urgent improvement necessary” while one star means “major improvement necessary”.

How unhygienic does a food outlet need to be to get a zero-star rating?

From chip shops to Indian restaurants, cafes to hotels, every business serving food must be inspected by council officials – with each given a rating out of five for food hygiene.

Eateries are judged on three criteria:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The scheme is run by local authorities in England, Northern Ireland and Wales in partnership with the Food Standards Agency.

What happens when a restaurant or takeaway gets a zero-star food hygiene rating?

The information published below is from the Food Standards Agency website and was correct at the time of publication.

For more information visit the Food Standards Agency website at www.food.gov.uk

Kettering

The full list of one star ratings (major improvement necessary):

Cafe Amore (Restaurant) - 12 Lower Street, Kettering, NN16 8DH - rated one on 03 January 2018

Kickin Kebab (Restaurant) - 15c Silver Street, Kettering, NN16 0BN - rated one on 13 June 2017

Poppies Cafe & Restaurant (Restaurant) - 28 Montagu Street, Kettering, NN16 8RU - rated 1 on 17 October 2017

Wellingborough

The full list of zero star ratings (urgent improvement necessary):

Okra Indian Takeaway Limited (Takeaway) - 21 High Street, Bozeat, Wellingborough, NN29 7NF - rated zero 15 December 2017

The full list of one star ratings (major improvement necessary):

Cambridge Grill (Takeaway) - 37A Cambridge Street, Wellingborough, NN8 1DW, - rated 1 on 02 October 2017

Chicken Town (Takeaway) - 11B Silver Street, Wellingborough, NN8 1BQ - rated 1 on 23 June 2017

Flames Kebab And Pizza (Takeaway) - 47 Midland Road, Wellingborough, NN8 1HF - rated 1 on 24 August 2017

Kun Yi House (Takeaway) - 26 Swinburne Road, Wellingborough, NN8 3RW - rated 1 on 28 March 2018

Akash Tandoori (Restaurant) - 36 Cambridge Street, Wellingborough, NN8 1DW - rated 1 on 19 July 2017

Cafe Aroma (Restaurant) - 22A Market Street, Wellingborough, NN8 1AT - rated 1 on 18 December 2017

Taylor Shows And Events Limited (Restaurant) - Glebe Farm, 65 Harrold Road, Bozeat, Wellingborough, NN29 7LP - rated 1 on 09 August 2017

Zing Indo And Grill Restaurant (Restaurant) - 43 Cambridge Street, Wellingborough, NN8 1DW - rated 1 on 18 December 2017

Corby

The full list of zero star ratings (urgent improvement necessary):

Rockingham Fish And Chips (Restaurant) - 107 Rockingham Road, Corby, NN17 1JW - rated zero on 11 October 2017

The full list of one star ratings (major improvement necessary):

Golden Chois (Restaurant) - 52 Burghley Drive, Corby, NN18 8EB - rated 1 on 12 February 2018

Incuisine (LPSC) (Restaurant) - Lodge Park Sports Centre, Shetland Way, Corby NN17 2SG - rated 1 on 17 October 2017

Oriental Fusions (Restaurant) - 97 Rockingham Road, Corby, NN17 1JW - rated 1 on 28 September 2017