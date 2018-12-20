There will be smiles on Christmas morning thanks to Northants Telegraph readers

Hundreds of toys donated by you will bring joy and happiness to less fortunate families across the north of the county this Christmas.

The presents have been donated to our annual appeal and they will be distributed to children by Northamptonshire County Council’s children’s services team in the coming days.

The toys were collected at Kettering’s William Knibb Centre where appeal organiser Jeanette Walsh, also known as Mother Christmas, said she was once again overwhelmed by the response.

She said: “Northants Telegraph readers never cease to amaze me. They never let us down.

“I am absolutely over the moon with the response to the appeal, it’s been brilliant.

“Thank you so, so much to everyone who donated.”

Toys, teddies, books, crafts and games were among the items donated as well as clothing, several bikes and lots of toiletries, many of which will go to older children.

People have been taking presents to The Cube in Corby and Wellingborough Museum in recent weeks.

The car loads of presents were then dropped off at the William Knibb Centre on Monday so they could be sorted and distributed to disadvantaged families across the county in time for Christmas.

Jeanette has been running the annual toy appeal in partnership with this newspaper for many years. It was her own experience as a child in care which inspired her to launch it.

She still remembers the happiness it brought her when she was given a present, just like the youngsters who will get to open a present on Christmas Day because of your generosity.

Northants Telegraph editor David Summers said he was amazed with the response to the appeal.

He said: “Once again we have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our readers.

“Every one of these presents will put a smile on a child’s face this Christmas and that is priceless.

“We cannot thank you enough for your support and thank you to Jeanette and her team for making sure the presents go to those who need them the most.”

The Northants Telegraph would once again like to thank Corby Council and Wellingborough Museum for agreeing to act as collection points.

We would also like to thank staff at windows and doors manufacturer Velfac who have been collecting gifts at the firm’s site on Kettering Venture Park.