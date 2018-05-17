Theatre group bringing show to Kettering

A new mobile theatre company promising pantomime-style shows and sing-alongs is hosting a practice show in Kettering.

Short Story Theatre’s 2018 summer tour is a quirky twist on the well-known tale of Hansel and Gretel, with lots of cheerful jokes and lively music.

Actress Elizabeth Fedorowycz, 22, a recent Loughborough graduate who lives in Kettering, is the founder of the business.

She set up the out of season pantomimes to make theatre more accessible, and provide family-friendly fun, music and laughter to everyone.

The first show will be performed for Smile, an organisation that gives independent living support for adults with learning difficulties.

She said: “I’m thrilled that its had such a positive response, and can’t wait for everyone to see the shows.

“Within the next few tours I plan to expand Short Story Theatre to incorporate other projects, such as seasonal pantomimes, local theatre workshops and Fringe performances, so watch this space.

The free practice show takes place at St Michael’s Community Hall, Roundhill Road, on May 29 at 2pm.

The actors will be performing from June 28 to August 2 in a variety of venues, including residential care homes, summer fetes and company family days.

To find out more or book a performance email info@shortstorytheatre.co.uk or visit www.shortstorytheatre.co.uk.