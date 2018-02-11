The weirdest job interview ever? Apply now to be a Thorpe Park Walking Dead ‘scarer’

Interviews are already under way for an unusual ‘meet-and-greet’ position – as a zombie scarer at Thorpe Park.

After a more conventional face-to-face interview, applicants donned creepy head-to-toe zombie costumes, before undergoing a one-hour session in the make-up chair to complete the look required for a 127ft (38.7 metres) climb onto the platform of one of the rollercoasters.

And the job is clearly not for the faint-hearted as several of those who applied failed the ‘head for heights’ test.

Interviews for more than 200 high-flying positions took place ahead of the announcement that the Surrey theme park will be staging a Year Of The Walking Dead in conjunction with AMC’s global TV phenomenon.

Wannabe zombies are required to meet strict ‘scare-factor’ criteria including the ability to frighten guests in any environment, coping with sudden screams from thrill-seekers, and keeping in character in any situation.

Key responsibilities include being able to interact in character with members of the public, being able to become zombie-like at a moment’s notice, and being able to cope well with sudden noises from thrill seekers, including screaming.

Applicants must be available to start when Thorpe Park Resort in Chertsey, Surrey re-opens to the public on Friday 23rd March 2018.

Thorpe Park’s Divisional Director, Dominic Jones said: ”We’re really excited about teaming up with AMC to bring The Year of The Walking Dead here.

”Our guests are in for a thrilling season of unmissable events and we would love for them to return to experience each of them as and when they happen throughout 2018.

”We’re putting our scare actor hopefuls through their paces at height to see if they can face their own fears and still be able to deliver an unforgettable experience.

”Thorpe Park is known for offering an exhilarating day out, so it’s no surprise that we’re launching The Year of The Walking Dead by giving our scare actor hopefuls the ultimate audition.”

Among those who took part in the interviews was scare actor Chris Wiles, 33, of Greenwich, London.

Chris applied for the role after previously starring at the London Bridge Tombs.

He said: “The reason why I want to audition as a Scare Actor for Thorpe Park for The Year of The Walking Dead is because I can provide thrills, screams and horror as well as terrifying interaction with guests.

”I’d really like anyone who visits the resort to be able to experience the same thing that we have as part of this process.

”I didn’t expect I would have to do what I just did. It took ages to get all the make-up done.

”Then we had to climb up to the top of the rollercoaster, which was terrifying. That’s something that I never thought I’d do, and it was quite scary up there, but I’d also do it again if I was lucky to be chosen that is.”

”They also asked to hear my scream. I think I did okay, I have a loud gravelly scream.”

The Year of The Walking Dead events that will take place include:

* The Walking Dead Living Nightmare Extreme (the live action maze at its most terrifying) available only for May Half Term (25th May – 3rd June)

* Summer late night opening until 10pm (Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 26th July – 1st September)

* Zombie Hunt – an extreme battle for survival in woodland on the outskirts of Thorpe Park Resort for the six weeks of summer (21st July – 3rd September)

* Fright Nights – the hugely popular season returns to Thorpe Park Resort with a The Walking Dead theme (5th October – 31st October)

Anyone who would like to apply to be a scare actor at Thorpe Park Resort throughout the 2018 season, shouldemail: recruitment@thorpe-park.co.uk or visit https://merlin.taleo.net/careersection/4/jobdetail.ftl?lang=en&job=THO0000RT