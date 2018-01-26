The Sport Relief Mile is coming to Rushden!

It’s time to lace up your trainers in preparation for Rushden’s first Sport Relief Mile.

Freedom Leisure, which operates three leisure centres in East Northants on behalf of East Northamptonshire Council, is working alongside both the council and Rushden & Higham Rugby Club on the town’s first Sports Relief Mile.

They are hoping that as many people as possible will don their tracksuits or fancy dress costumes to take part in the Sport Relief Mile for charity.

As one of the UK’s biggest fundraising events, Sport Relief aims to bring the whole nation together to get active, raise cash and change lives.

The Rushden event will be taking place from 10am on Sunday, March 18, at Rushden & Higham Rugby Club’s sports ground.

Entry is £1 per person and people are invited to run, jog, walk, or push themselves around the course with family and friends.

Emma Sylvester, active communities manager at Freedom Leisure, said: “The organisers of Sports Relief 2018 are promising that it will be bigger and better than ever so we are keen to get our local residents involved.

“From tiny tots with their families, gentle park walkers to super sprinters and fun-runners dressed up in their favourite fancy dress outfit, we urge you all to unite with us for this incredible cause.

“We will not only be hosting the Sport Relief Mile however, we plan to put on a fun day for all, and hope that even those who don’t want to do the mile will still join us.

“There’s also the opportunity to get involved in the organising and running of the event as a volunteer, so please get in touch with us.

“Come on Rushden, please together and support this event, in a bid to change lives.”

Activities on the day will include face painting, a circus skills entertainer, hot and cold food including a BBQ and ice cream, plus a chance for the children to meet Jim Trainer, the Freedom Leisure mascot.

For more details or to enter the Rushden Mile go to www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/sport-relief or call 01832 742195.