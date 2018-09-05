The search begins for Northamptonshire's Salon of the Year 2018

This is your chance to vote for your favourite salon in your Northamptonshire.
Are they a cut - above the rest? If so they need your vote!
Finding a salon you can trust is crucial. Your favourite salon might provide the best blow-dries, the perfect haircuts, the neatest threading, the hottest tans, the most relaxing massages,
fantastic facials or the most glamorous nails.
Whether it’s the way they colour your hair, the extra little touches, or the friendly welcome you always receive.
So who do you want to win?
The entries have been received, and today we reveal the shortlist.
We are now asking our readers to vote and the salon with the most votes will be crowned Salon of the Year 2018!
To vote couldn’t be easier. All you need to do is fill in the entry form within today's print edition of the Telegraph.
Photocopies of coupons will not be accepted. Hand delivered coupons and those delivered after the closing date will also not be counted.
The closing date for votes is noon on September 21, 2018
01 AJ’S Hair & Beauty, 74 Cannon Street, Wellingborough
02 Alkter Ego Atelier, 72 George Street,Corby
03 Askew’s Hairdressing, 8 Dalkeith Place, Kettering
04 Asti’s Hair , 58 Oxford Street, Wellingborough
05 Aura BeautyTherapy, 29 Church Street, Rushden
06 Avant Garde, 24-25 High Street, Wellingborough
07 Bangs Boutique, 107 Welland Vale Road, Corby
08 Beautiful Manes in Raunds, 34 Brook Street, Raunds
09 Beautifying Art, 47 Bath Road, Kettering
10 Beauty Box, 2 Rutland Street, Kettering
11 Beauty Salon Joanna, 56 Montagu Street, Kettering
12 Beauty treats, 13 Fitzwilliam Leys, Higham Ferrers, Rushden
13 beauty-ful hair, 4 Everest Lane, Corby
14 Bladez Hair Studio in Kettering, 5 Piccadilly Buildings,Sheep Street, Kettering
15 Blonde & Brunettes, 54 High Street, Corby
16 Blossom Beauty , 7 Glenfield Drive, Great Doddington, Wellingborough
17 Body Blitz Beauty Salon, 18-20 Montagu Street, Kettering
18 C & Co Hair salon Wellingborough, 11 Cedar Way, Wellingborough
19 Caci Skincare, 8 Kettering Road, Weldon, Corby
20 Cherry Nails, 2a Willow Place, Corby
21 Chrysolite Afro-Caribbean Hair & Beauty, 185 Farmstead Road, Corby
22 Complexions, 26 The Jamb, Corby
23 County Salon, 3 Balcony Parade, Corporation Street, Corby
24 Creations , 57 High Street, Wollaston, Wellingborough
25 Creatip, 18-19 Silver Street, Kettering
26 Crystal Tips, 33 Montagu Street, Kettering
27 Curlizz Hair Salon, 99 Occupation Road, Corby
28 Cuts & Curls, 12 Station Road, Irthlingborough, Wellingborough
29 Cutting Edge, 1B Queen Street, Rushden
30 Debonair, 48 Oxford Street, Wellingborough
31 Dolled & Dapper Salon, 44A High Street, Irthlingborough
32 Envy Hair, Desborough, Desbrough Leisure Centre, Desborough
33 Cottage Salon, Gretton, 14 Kirby Road, Gretton, Corby
34 Faye’s Beautique, 79 Walsingham Avenue, Kettering
35 GG’s Salon, 8 Olympic Way, Wellingborough
36 GlamRus, 2A Meeting Lane, Corby
37 Golden Tanning Corby, 196 Studfall Ave, Corby
38 Hair @ Number One, 1 Mill Road, Islip, Kettering
39 Hair & Beauty Box, 48 Rockingham Road, Corby
40 Hair Extension Salon in Rothwell, 21 High Street, Rothwell
41 Hair@Juncti8n Ltd, 5 Bignal Court, Kettering
42 Hairbyerin, Suite 5, 2a Rutherglen Road, Corby
43 Health & Beauty Salon of Irchester, 25 Wollaston Road, Irchester
44 High Maintenance Salon, 4 Stephenson Way, Corby
45 High-Lites, 41-42 High Street, Wellingborough
46 House of Gold Beauty Salon, 35 Buccleuch Street, Kettering
47 Indulgence in Thrapston, 53a High Street, Thrapston
48 Jason Austin, 2 Trafalgar Road, Kettering
49 Jemappelle Belle, 23A High Street, Rushden
50 Jess’s Hair Studio, 9A High Street, Raunds, Wellingborough
51 Laura Nails, 5 New Post Office Square, Corby
52 Micheal Bradley’s Hair Studio, 3 Turner Road, Corby
53 Paul Watts Hairdressing, 29 Market Street, Kettering
54 Paul Williams, 35 Victoria Street, Kettering
55 Quattro Lounge , 109 Finedon Road, Wellingborough
56 Queen Bee Nails, 22 Market Street, Wellingborough
57 Rebels Hairdressers, 48 High Street, Higham Ferrers, Rushden
58 Redline Hair and Beauty Salon, 67-69 Gold Street, Kettering
59 Relaxed and Waxed, 7A Market Place, Kettering
60 Riccardo’s Hair, 4 Alexandra Street, Kettering
61 Hair Salon Kettering, 15 Thorngate Street, Kettering
62 Sarah’s Hair & Beauty, 107 Welland Vale Road, Corby
63 Sasha Core Beauty + Skin Clinic, 24 Market Street, Kettering
64 Sasha Louise Salon, 56a High Street Rushden,
65 Sheer Perfections, 35 Turnells Mill Lane, Wellingborough
66 Studio 21 Therapy Centre, New Post Office Square, Corby
67 Suzanne’s Beauty Therapy, 48 High Street, Irthlingborough, Wellingborough
68 Tanners Lane, 14 Lower Street, Kettering
69 Tantasic Wellingborough, 23 High Street, Wellingborough
70 TEWC- Rothwell!, The Rear Barn Glendon Farm Lodge Glendon, Kettering
71 The Beauty Bug, 11 Brook Street, Raunds
72 The Beauty Room Kettering, 113 Pytchley Road, Kettering
73 The Birdcage Hair Salon Burton Latimer, 8 Bakehouse Lane, Burton Latimer
74 The Corner Studio, 6A High Street, Rushden
75 The Hair Studio, 32 High Street, Stanwick
76 The Junction Hair & Beauty, 81 Moor Road, Rushden
77 The Little Hair Boutique Corby, 58 Oxford Street,
78 The Refinery Hair Boutique, 4 Market Square, Higham Ferrers, Rushden
79 The Strand, 17 The Jamb, Corby
80 The Strand, 121A High Street, Rushden
81 Style Lounge in Burton Latimer, 12A Market Street, Kettering
82 Top Tips Nail, 9 Silver Street, Wellingborough
83 Topnots Hair and Beauty Studio, 4 Argyll Street, Kettering
84Total Balance, 20 Market Street, Kettering
85 Turner & Warren Hair Design, 30A Regent Street, Kettering
86 Upmarket Nails & Beauty, 12A Market Street, Kettering
87 Vanity Lounge Hair, Beauty and Tanning, Charter Court, Butland Road, Corby
88 Viet Nails, 5 Newland Street, Kettering
89 Walsh’s Hair & Beauty Ltd, 12a Horse Market, Kettering
90 Wendys Nails, 1 Meeting Lane, Kettering
91 Willow Hair Design, 71 Willow Road, Kettering
92 Zara Beauty- Studio, 71 High Street, Kettering