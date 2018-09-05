The search begins for Northamptonshire's Salon of the Year 2018

This is your chance to vote for your favourite salon in your Northamptonshire.

Are they a cut - above the rest? If so they need your vote!

Finding a salon you can trust is crucial. Your favourite salon might provide the best blow-dries, the perfect haircuts, the neatest threading, the hottest tans, the most relaxing massages,

fantastic facials or the most glamorous nails.

Whether it’s the way they colour your hair, the extra little touches, or the friendly welcome you always receive.

So who do you want to win?

The entries have been received, and today we reveal the shortlist.

We are now asking our readers to vote and the salon with the most votes will be crowned Salon of the Year 2018!

To vote couldn’t be easier. All you need to do is fill in the entry form within today's print edition of the Telegraph.

Photocopies of coupons will not be accepted. Hand delivered coupons and those delivered after the closing date will also not be counted.

The closing date for votes is noon on September 21, 2018

01 AJ’S Hair & Beauty, 74 Cannon Street, Wellingborough

02 Alkter Ego Atelier, 72 George Street,Corby

03 Askew’s Hairdressing, 8 Dalkeith Place, Kettering

04 Asti’s Hair , 58 Oxford Street, Wellingborough

05 Aura BeautyTherapy, 29 Church Street, Rushden

06 Avant Garde, 24-25 High Street, Wellingborough

07 Bangs Boutique, 107 Welland Vale Road, Corby

08 Beautiful Manes in Raunds, 34 Brook Street, Raunds

09 Beautifying Art, 47 Bath Road, Kettering

10 Beauty Box, 2 Rutland Street, Kettering

11 Beauty Salon Joanna, 56 Montagu Street, Kettering

12 Beauty treats, 13 Fitzwilliam Leys, Higham Ferrers, Rushden

13 beauty-ful hair, 4 Everest Lane, Corby

14 Bladez Hair Studio in Kettering, 5 Piccadilly Buildings,Sheep Street, Kettering

15 Blonde & Brunettes, 54 High Street, Corby

16 Blossom Beauty , 7 Glenfield Drive, Great Doddington, Wellingborough

17 Body Blitz Beauty Salon, 18-20 Montagu Street, Kettering

18 C & Co Hair salon Wellingborough, 11 Cedar Way, Wellingborough

19 Caci Skincare, 8 Kettering Road, Weldon, Corby

20 Cherry Nails, 2a Willow Place, Corby

21 Chrysolite Afro-Caribbean Hair & Beauty, 185 Farmstead Road, Corby

22 Complexions, 26 The Jamb, Corby

23 County Salon, 3 Balcony Parade, Corporation Street, Corby

24 Creations , 57 High Street, Wollaston, Wellingborough

25 Creatip, 18-19 Silver Street, Kettering

26 Crystal Tips, 33 Montagu Street, Kettering

27 Curlizz Hair Salon, 99 Occupation Road, Corby

28 Cuts & Curls, 12 Station Road, Irthlingborough, Wellingborough

29 Cutting Edge, 1B Queen Street, Rushden

30 Debonair, 48 Oxford Street, Wellingborough

31 Dolled & Dapper Salon, 44A High Street, Irthlingborough

32 Envy Hair, Desborough, Desbrough Leisure Centre, Desborough

33 Cottage Salon, Gretton, 14 Kirby Road, Gretton, Corby

34 Faye’s Beautique, 79 Walsingham Avenue, Kettering

35 GG’s Salon, 8 Olympic Way, Wellingborough

36 GlamRus, 2A Meeting Lane, Corby

37 Golden Tanning Corby, 196 Studfall Ave, Corby

38 Hair @ Number One, 1 Mill Road, Islip, Kettering

39 Hair & Beauty Box, 48 Rockingham Road, Corby

40 Hair Extension Salon in Rothwell, 21 High Street, Rothwell

41 Hair@Juncti8n Ltd, 5 Bignal Court, Kettering

42 Hairbyerin, Suite 5, 2a Rutherglen Road, Corby

43 Health & Beauty Salon of Irchester, 25 Wollaston Road, Irchester

44 High Maintenance Salon, 4 Stephenson Way, Corby

45 High-Lites, 41-42 High Street, Wellingborough

46 House of Gold Beauty Salon, 35 Buccleuch Street, Kettering

47 Indulgence in Thrapston, 53a High Street, Thrapston

48 Jason Austin, 2 Trafalgar Road, Kettering

49 Jemappelle Belle, 23A High Street, Rushden

50 Jess’s Hair Studio, 9A High Street, Raunds, Wellingborough

51 Laura Nails, 5 New Post Office Square, Corby

52 Micheal Bradley’s Hair Studio, 3 Turner Road, Corby

53 Paul Watts Hairdressing, 29 Market Street, Kettering

54 Paul Williams, 35 Victoria Street, Kettering

55 Quattro Lounge , 109 Finedon Road, Wellingborough

56 Queen Bee Nails, 22 Market Street, Wellingborough

57 Rebels Hairdressers, 48 High Street, Higham Ferrers, Rushden

58 Redline Hair and Beauty Salon, 67-69 Gold Street, Kettering

59 Relaxed and Waxed, 7A Market Place, Kettering

60 Riccardo’s Hair, 4 Alexandra Street, Kettering

61 Hair Salon Kettering, 15 Thorngate Street, Kettering

62 Sarah’s Hair & Beauty, 107 Welland Vale Road, Corby

63 Sasha Core Beauty + Skin Clinic, 24 Market Street, Kettering

64 Sasha Louise Salon, 56a High Street Rushden,

65 Sheer Perfections, 35 Turnells Mill Lane, Wellingborough

66 Studio 21 Therapy Centre, New Post Office Square, Corby

67 Suzanne’s Beauty Therapy, 48 High Street, Irthlingborough, Wellingborough

68 Tanners Lane, 14 Lower Street, Kettering

69 Tantasic Wellingborough, 23 High Street, Wellingborough

70 TEWC- Rothwell!, The Rear Barn Glendon Farm Lodge Glendon, Kettering

71 The Beauty Bug, 11 Brook Street, Raunds

72 The Beauty Room Kettering, 113 Pytchley Road, Kettering

73 The Birdcage Hair Salon Burton Latimer, 8 Bakehouse Lane, Burton Latimer

74 The Corner Studio, 6A High Street, Rushden

75 The Hair Studio, 32 High Street, Stanwick

76 The Junction Hair & Beauty, 81 Moor Road, Rushden

77 The Little Hair Boutique Corby, 58 Oxford Street,

78 The Refinery Hair Boutique, 4 Market Square, Higham Ferrers, Rushden

79 The Strand, 17 The Jamb, Corby

80 The Strand, 121A High Street, Rushden

81 Style Lounge in Burton Latimer, 12A Market Street, Kettering

82 Top Tips Nail, 9 Silver Street, Wellingborough

83 Topnots Hair and Beauty Studio, 4 Argyll Street, Kettering

84Total Balance, 20 Market Street, Kettering

85 Turner & Warren Hair Design, 30A Regent Street, Kettering

86 Upmarket Nails & Beauty, 12A Market Street, Kettering

87 Vanity Lounge Hair, Beauty and Tanning, Charter Court, Butland Road, Corby

88 Viet Nails, 5 Newland Street, Kettering

89 Walsh’s Hair & Beauty Ltd, 12a Horse Market, Kettering

90 Wendys Nails, 1 Meeting Lane, Kettering

91 Willow Hair Design, 71 Willow Road, Kettering

92 Zara Beauty- Studio, 71 High Street, Kettering