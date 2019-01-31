The funeral of a gypsy king in pictures

Francie Doherty's sons dressed in matching outfits outside their father's funeral NNL-190131-164107005
Francie Doherty's sons dressed in matching outfits outside their father's funeral NNL-190131-164107005

Irchester Gypsy King Francis Doherty Sr was laid to rest by his devoted family at a celebration of his life at St Edmund Campion RC Church.

Here are all the pictures from inside the ceremony.