The facts and figures behind proposed Northamptonshire unitary model

The facts and figures behind the plan to shake up local governance in Northamptonshire have been revealed.

Northamptonshire councils will submit a bid to central government for two unitary authorities, replacing the current two-tier system.

A report by PWC revealing the outline approach the reform would take has been published this afternoon.

- The authorities would be split into West (Daventry, Northampton and South Northants - total population of 401,996) and North (Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and East Northants - total population of 343,614)

- The new model would save £12.1m a year in terms of greater value for money, fully realised from 2021/22

- The West would save £6m a year and the North would save £6.1m a year

- However, the one-off costs of the transition would be £29.9m

- £14.9m of transition costs would be incurred in the West with £15m in the North

- The total redundancy costs in creating the new model could total £5m

- £2.2m of this would be in the West with £2.8m in the North

- Relocation costs to cover additional travel have been assumed at £1.7m across the two authorities

- £0.45m has also been allocated for further public consultation

- Rebranding during the transition could also cost £0.3m

- The Secretary of State will make a decision on the way forward in November 2018

- If the submission is approved, shadow authorities could be active by April 2019

- Budgets for the new councils would be set in February 2020

- The new councils would formally be in operation by April 2020, with council elections in May 2020

- The number of councillors in the county would drop from 321 to 170

- The West would have 90 councillors and the North would have 80