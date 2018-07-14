The dhal-ings of the curry world are heading to Corby

Some of the region’s finest curry chefs are coming to Corby for a search to find out who’s the top of the poppadums.

The ARTA (Asian Restaurant and Takeaway awards) East Midlands regional cook-off is taking place in Corby for the first time this month.

Mohammed Rahman, mayor of Corby and the owner of Corby takeaway Bombay Dynasty, has persuaded the organisers of the prestigious curry awards to hold their regional event at Tresham College’s Manor House.

Around 30 of the best chefs will descend on the town for the cooking competition on July 31.

Cllr Rahman said: “They were going to go to Northampton but I told them about Corby and about the facilities at the Manor House and they decided to come here instead.

“It’s a massive event and the winner of each of the nine regional cook-off rounds will go to London to compete in the final at the Intercontinental Hotel.

The manor house during extensive rebuilding in 2011

“We’re really pleased they’ve chosen to come to Corby.”

The Corby Manor House in Cottingham Road was rebuilt by Tresham College in 2011 after it suffered serious damage during an arson attack in 2009.

It was previously the town’s register office and before that, the Avon Club and the Uppingham and Corby Boys’ Club. It was originally built as by renowned local architect John Alfred Gotch in 1905 as a private house for steel magnate James Paine.