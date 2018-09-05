The Blades aerobatic team donates £2,000 to help combat loneliness in Northampton

A aerobatic display team has donated over £2,000 to the Hope Centre help combat homelessness and support vulnerable people in Northampton.

The leading team from the former Red Arrow pilots, renowned for close-formation aerobatics, handed over thousands of pounds to the Hope Centre following a fundraising ball.

For the past decade, The Blades have hosted an annual charity event - The Blades Ball - to raise funds for a selection of nominated charities, which includes the team’s charity partner the RAF Benevolent Fund, Aerobility, and a local charity chosen by the Blades event committee.

Andy Evans, Blade 1 and team leader said: ‘‘Teaming up with The Hope Centre this year was a clear decision from the outset.

"We saw the charity’s fundraising efforts last winter and wanted to help continue the wonderful work they do for the local community.

"We are so proud of the outcome of the Blades Ball, and to date, we have raised over £2 million for charity. The team at the Hope Centre has made some very important programmes to help reduce homelessness and poverty in our area and we are delighted to handover a £2,000 donation.’’

Hope Centre fundraising manager Louise Danielczuk said: “The Hope Centre is over the moon to be chosen as one of the beneficiaries for the Blades Ball 2018.

"Having expanded our service and seeing more people in need using our vital services means that we need to raise more funds to keep our service going and therefore this support is so important.”

The Northampton Hope Centre, in The Mounts, welcomes people who are homeless, disadvantaged or vulnerable, and has been working with over 100 people every day.

The charity sees a diverse range of people aged from 18 to over 80, and supports people to leave the streets through training, confidence, skills and work.