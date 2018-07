It just wasn’t to be.

Kieran Trippier’s superb free-kick sent England fans into dreamland early on in last night’s World Cup semi-final against Croatia.

But an equaliser from Ivan Perisic and an extra-time winner from Mario Mandzukic sent Gareth Southgate’s boys home.

Photographer Alison Bagley was at The Beeswing in Kettering to capture fans’ reactions.

