Thank you for supporting the Northants Telegraph Christmas Toy Appeal!

These toys donated by you will bring joy and happiness to less fortunate families across the area this Christmas.

Hundreds of presents have been donated to our annual appeal and they will be distributed to children by Northamptonshire County Council’s children’s services team in the coming days.

Sorting through all the donated toys, books and games

The toys were collected at Kettering’s William Knibb Centre where appeal organiser Jeanette Walsh, also known as Mother Christmas, said she was once again overwhelmed by the response from Northants Telegraph readers.

She said: “It is absolutely fantastic.

“We do it every year and I have never been disappointed.”

Toys, teddies, books, crafts and games were among the items donated as well as clothing, several bikes and lots of toiletries, many of which will go to older children.

Hundreds of presents were donated by Northants Telegraph readers

Jeanette added: “A lot of people forget the teenagers, but this year has been really good for stuff for the teenagers.”

People have been taking presents to The Cube in Corby and Wellingborough Museum in recent weeks.

More than four car loads of presents were then dropped off at the William Knibb Centre on Monday so they could be sorted and distributed to disadvantaged families across the county in time for Christmas.

Jeanette has been running the annual toy appeal in partnership with this newspaper for many years.

It was her own experience as a child in care which inspired her to launch it.

She still remembers the happiness it brought her when she was given a present, just like the youngsters who will get to open a present on Christmas Day because of your generosity.

Jeanette said: “I have been watching Christmas adverts on the TV and they are all saying ‘buy this, have this or have that’ and it made me think what is Christmas going to be like for our families across Northamptonshire?

“But your readers buy an extra present and donate it to the appeal, it is just fantastic.

“Thank you so much to everyone.”

Northants Telegraph editor David Summers said he was amazed with the response to the appeal.

He said: “Once again we have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our readers.

“Every one of these presents will put a smile on a child’s face this Christmas and that is priceless.

“We cannot thank you enough for your support and thank you to Jeanette and her team for making sure the presents go to those who need them the most.”

The Northants Telegraph would once again like to thank Corby Council and Wellingborough Museum for agreeing to act as collection points for the appeal.