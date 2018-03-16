Test yourself on two wheels at Corby circuit

How would you like to take part in a cycling challenge like no other?

A new event is heading to the Rockingham Circuit this autumn which will not only test participants’ strength, stamina and speed, but also their ability to work with their teams to plan and execute a winning strategy.

Golazo Cycling, organiser of the Tour of Cambridgeshire Cycling Festival, has teamed up with the Northamptonshire venue to create an exciting challenge which is a fusion of Six Day Thrillers and legendary Bordeaux-Paris races, for amateurs.

The Rockingham 8HR Moto-Pace Challenge on October 7 will see teams of up to six riders compete in five gruelling events to secure their place on the top of the winners’ podium as the overall victors or industry classes.

The specific events, which will be held over an eight-hour period are:

Individual Time Trial (500m) – everyone for themselves against the clock

Team Time Trial (three laps) – six riders in perfect harmony

Flying 2-Up Sprint (200m) - moto-paced up to top speed then sprint

Individual Moto-pace (one lap) – maximum solo effort at one with the moto-pacer

Team Moto-pace (2hrs) – strategy, strength and speed

Head of sales and marketing at Rockingham Michael Galjaardt said: “Being a cycling fan and looking for new events to stage at the venue I see the Rockingham 8HR Moto-pace Challenge appealing to those cyclists who want something different to going further and further.

“In working with Golazo Cycling to shape the event and having conducted marketing testing we know we have a concept which is highly attractive to the right audience.

“We believe this will appeal to the corporate and charity market where participants will be enthusiastic competitive amateurs who have experience of riding bikes safely.”

Participant organisations will be invited to express interest from March 30.

More details are available on the Rockingham website. www.rockingham.co.uk/