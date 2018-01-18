Terrifying CCTV images show masked men smash glass door and attempt to steal ATM drawers from Northampton supermarket

Two men followed the manager of a supermarket into an office before attempting to steal a cash draw from an ATM in Northampton.

The incident happened at about 8.15pm on Tuesday, January 16 in Gold Street when two men, both wearing dark clothing and balaclavas, forced entry by smashing a glass door at the front of the store.

They followed the manager into an office at the back of the shop, grabbed two grey-coloured ATM cassettes, that are believed to have been empty, before making off.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police today said they would not identify the store.

Witnesses or anyone with any information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.