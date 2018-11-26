Ten great pictures from Wellingborough's Christmas lights switch-on

After performances from Wellingborough groups, the lights were turned on by three-year-old Mia Pettit and her sister Bella, 4, who won this year's competition to press the big red button on stage next to Father Christmas. The switch-on was then followed by a fireworks display.

Wellingborough Christmas lights switch-on Mia and Bella Pettit won the competition to switch on the lights

Wellingborough Christmas lights switch-on Community groups from Wellingborough performed on the night

Wellingborough Christmas lights switch-on Can you spot yourself in the crowd?

Wellingborough Christmas lights switch-on X Factor finalist Christopher Maloney entertains the crowd

