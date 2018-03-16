Temporary councillors appointed to Desborough Town Council

Three temporary councillors have been appointed to Desborough Town Council, meaning it can now function.

The council was left with just two councillors after all 10 Tories resigned en masse, claiming they were bullied.

Kettering Council has now appointed three temporary councillors ahead of potential elections on May 3.

They are:

- Lesley Sambrook Smith - an experienced council clerk who is currently Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Northamptonshire County Association of Local Councils (NCALC)

- Gordon Shorley - currently chairman of Ashley Parish Council and Vice President of NCALC

- Claire Tilley - an experienced council clerk who is currently the clerk to Cranford Parish Council

A Kettering Council spokesman said: “An additional three councillors, in addition to the remaining two councillors mean that Desborough Town Council has sufficient councillors to carry out its functions, and a meeting of the Town Council is being arranged.

“Details will be published by the clerk to the Town Council.”