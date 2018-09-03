Tell us about those who make our county great!

Are there people in your community who go the extra mile, who brighten the lives of others, or who work tirelessly to make our towns better places to live?

If so, then the Pride in Northamptonshire Awards are a perfect opportunity to thank them for their hard work and dedication, and ability to beat the odds.

The awards are run in partnership between the Daventry Express, Northamptonshire Telegraph and the Northampton Chronicle & Echo.

They were launched earlier this summer and we are asking you to nominate those who deserve an award.

Last year’s Pride in Northamptonshire winners included Volunteer of the Year Ron Humpage, who spent almost 20 years volunteering for Daventry Area Community Transport; Community Award winner Terri Meechan, from Gretton, who puts about 90 hours a week unpaid work into her community; and Hard Work and Determination winner Nicola Pell, who took on the work of Corby Nightlight, providing a winter night shelter for rough sleepers and other homeless adults from Corby and surrounding areas.

Pride in Northamptonshire offers plenty of categories to choose from, so if there is someone who you feel deserves recognition for their hard work, then nominate them for an award today.

The finals take place at Kettering Park Hotel on Thursday, September 20.

For more information about the awards, and to find out how to nominate someone, visit www.northantstelegraph.co.uk/communityawards.