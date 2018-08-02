Teenagers from Wellingborough and Kettering charged with drug offences

Two people arrested as part of Operation Viper have been charged with drug related offences.

Richiro Riviere-Frederick, 18, of Parkins Close, Wellingborough, and a 17-year-old boy, from Kettering, who can’t be named for legal reasons, were arrested by officers who executed a misuse of drugs warrant at a property in Fishton Close, Kettering, on Tuesday (July 31).

Both have been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday).

Operation Viper is the force’s crackdown on serious and organised crime, particularly those people involved in drug, violence and firearms offences.