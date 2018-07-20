Teenagers charged with drug dealing following Operation Viper arrests in Northampton

Two teenagers suspected of drug dealing have been arrested in Northampton as part of a major county crackdown operation.

A drugs warrant was executed in Arthur Street yesterday (July 19) resulting in the arrest of the two teenagers.

They are due to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court today (July 20) charged with drugs offences.

Relly Moukoko, aged 19, of Hackney, London, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, namely cocaine and crack cocaine, and two counts of offering to supply a controlled drug, namely heroin and crack cocaine.

A 17-year-old youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, namely cocaine and crack cocaine.

The arrest comes as part of part of Operation Viper - a Northamptonshire Police crackdown on those involved in gang and drug-related crime - using information from Northampton Borough Council.