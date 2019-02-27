Teenager threatened with 10-inch knife while retrieving football from Wellingborough underpass

A teenager was threatened with a large knife in a Wellingborough underpass as he went to retrieve a football.

Yesterday (Tuesday) between 5.20pm and 5.40pm close to Eastfield Park, the victim was playing football with friends and went to retrieve the ball as it had rolled into the underpass on Gold Street.

In the underpass, he was confronted by a black youth holding a 10-inch knife, who was described as being about 17 years old, 5ft 10in and of average build. He was wearing a black puffer jacket with the hood pulled up.

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.