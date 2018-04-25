Teenager still in hospital after tragic crash near Kettering

A teenager is still being treated for their injuries almost a week after a crash that killed a Kettering schoolgirl.

Bishop Stopford pupil Meredita Kelmelyte died after a crash in Orlingbury Road, Pytchley, last Wednesday (April 18).

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the car crash which killed Meredita Kelmelyte on Wednesday in Pytchley NNL-180420-100638005

Two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl who were also in the car were taken to hospital and a police spokesman confirmed one of the teenagers remains there.

The spokesman added that no arrests had been made.

The spokesman said: “We continue to support them as well as supporting the family of Meredita.”

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses following the collision at about 9.10pm.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the crash that killed Meredita Kelmelyte NNL-180420-100709005

A red Vauxhall Corsa was driving along Orlingbury Road, in the direction of Orlingbury, when for reasons yet unknown, it left the carriageway and was in collision with a tree.

Meredita, who was a passenger in the car, died as a result of the injuries she sustained in the collision.

Officers investigating the cause of the collision would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the collision can call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.

Orlingbury Road, Pytchley, where Meredita Kelmelyte was killed on Wednesday NNL-180420-100659005

Bishop Stopford School headteacher Jill Silverthorne said Meredita “had a bright future ahead of her”.

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story said that three teenagers remained in hospital, as opposed to one. This was based on information provided by Northamptonshire Police.