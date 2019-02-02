Teenager in custody after man suffers serious injuries in pub attack near Northampton

A man is being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries after an assault in a pub near Northampton.

Police were called to reports of a serious assault at The Sun Inn in High Street, Hardingstone at 6pm yesterday evening (Friday, February 1).

A 17-year-old man is currently being held in custody for questioning.

An investigation is underway and detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the High Street area of Hardingstone around the time of the incident and may have witnessed the assault, or have information regarding it, to get in touch.

Anyone with any information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 400 of 1 February.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.