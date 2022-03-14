Teenager arrested after stolen Audi crashes at Kettering roundabout in early hours of morning

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding behind garden shed

By The Newsroom
Monday, 14th March 2022, 10:10 am
Updated Monday, 14th March 2022, 10:18 am

A teenager was arrested after a stolen Audi crashed into a roundabout during the early hours of Sunday morning (March 13).

Police dog, PD Boycie, tracked down a 19-year-old male and found him hiding behind a garden shed.

Officers confirmed the grey Audi A5 had been reported stolen over the border in Leicestershire before crashing in Rockingham Road, Kettering, landing on the Bramshill Avenue/Chiltern Road roundabout at 5.30am.

PD Boycie found a teenager hiding behind a garden shed following Sunday morning's crash in Kettering. Photo: @northantsdogs
