Teenage Rushden driver denies causing death of Kettering schoolgirl

A teenager from Rushden will stand trial over the death of a Kettering schoolgirl.

Meredita Kelmelyte, 17, was a passenger in a Vauxhall Corsa when it hit a tree in Orlingbury Road, Pytchley, just after 9pm on April 18 last year.

Joe Plimmer was granted unconditional bail at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Meredita, an aspiring law student taking her A-Levels at Bishop Stopford School, died from injuries she suffered in the crash.

Yesterday (Monday) the driver of the car, 18-year-old Joe Plimmer, appeared in front of a packed courtroom at Northampton Magistrates’ Court charged with causing her death by careless driving.

Plimmer, of Keats Way in Rushden, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction of the case and sent it to Northampton Crown Court.

Flowers left at the scene of the crash.

Plimmer was granted unconditional bail to appear before the crown court on February 6.