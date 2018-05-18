Teenage girls attack Kettering woman after setting fire to grass

A pair of teenage girls set fire to grass outside a woman’s house in Kettering before attacking her.

The incident happened in Bishops Drive at about 7.30pm on Wednesday (May 16).

The victim confronted two girls who were setting fire to dry grass in front of her house.

When the victim put out the fire she was pulled to the ground by her hair and sustained scratch marks to her neck.

A police spokesman said no arrests had been made and that the victim did not require hospital attention.

Witnesses should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.