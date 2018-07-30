Teenage girl scratched by woman during assault in Corby

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was shouted at and scratched in Corby.

The incident took place between 8.30pm and 9pm on Thursday (July 26) at the junction of Cottingham Road and Regal Court when a 15-year-old girl saw an argument between two women and a young girl upset nearby.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “She checked the child was OK and called out to the women that they were upsetting the child.

“One of the women shouted at her and scratched her neck and chest before being pulled away by the other woman.

“Police would like anyone who saw this incident, or knows anything about it, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.