Teenage girl attacked in Kettering park

A teenage girl was attacked as she walked through a Kettering park.

The incident happened in the Rockingham Road Pleasure Park, near Park Road, on Sunday, December 30, between 5pm and 6pm.

The girl was walking through the park with some friends when a group of three or four young people started to follow her.

One of the group then pushed her before pulling her to the ground and kicking her, causing cuts to her knees and wrist.

One of the group is reported to have been wearing a mask.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.