Teenage girl approached by man in 'suspicious circumstances' in Northampton

A 13-year-old girl was approached by a man in suspicious circumstances today on a busy road in Northampton before she ran away.

The incident took place at around 7.20am this morning (January 11) on Harlestone Road, Northampton, near the junction with Spencer Bridge Road.

The girl did not recognise the man and ran away. The ma then walked off.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.