Teenage boy released under investigation after four found with suspected weapon in Northampton

The incident happened near the Roadmender nightclub on Monday afternoon.
The incident happened near the Roadmender nightclub on Monday afternoon.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested following a stop search on a vehicle in Horsemarket this week.

The incident happened when Northamptonshire Police carried out a stop on a vehicle, near Roadmender, at about 1.30pm on Monday, December 31.

A spokeswoman for the force today (Wednesday) said: "A number of items were recovered and four people were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

"Three have been released with no further action and a 17-year-old boy has been released under investigation while enquiries are ongoing.”

An eyewitness told the Chronicle & Echo that he saw sniffer dogs and armed police outside the live music venue on the day.