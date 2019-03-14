Teen arrested after schoolboy chased with knife in Barton Seagrave

Police have arrested a 15-year-old after a boy was punched in the face then chased with a knife while walking home from school.

The boy was in Barton Road, Barton Seagrave, when he was approached by a gang of boys. They threatened him and then punched him in the face.

The offender then got a knife from a plastic box that had been passed round the group and chased him with it.

Thankfully, the victim escaped.

The incident happened between 4pm and 4.05pm on Thursday, March 7.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 190001 18439.