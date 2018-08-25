Teams tee off in Kettering in aid of Teamwork Trust

A charity golf day helped raise more than £1,700 for a Northamptonshire charity which supports adults with mental health needs.

A total of 15 teams teed off at the event at Kettering Golf Club in aid of the Teamwork Trust.

There was a ‘shot gun’ start, before the teams completed the 18-hole course.

The winning teams received bespoke trophies which were donated by The Big Trophy Shop at the end of the event during a dinner.

Prizes for the ‘Winning Team’, ‘Overall Winner’, ‘Nearest to Pin’ and ‘Longest Drive’ were also awarded.

Duncan Geddes, managing director of Technical Foam Services, said: “Teamwork Trust have been providing business services to our company for over 20 years and the members have packed well over a million foam sponges for us in that time.

“The charity carries out amazing work both commercially and to support local people so we were delighted to be involved. As a company we have a lot of time for Teamwork Trust.”

Linda Arneill organised the event as a volunteer for Teamwork Trust. She said: “I turned to Teamwork Trust a few years ago when I became unwell with mental health issues.

“Their counselling support is getting me through a difficult period and I wanted to give something back and show my appreciation.

“I used to run charity fundraising events in my previous job, so it seemed the perfect idea to run a golf day. It has been such a huge success that we will be making it an annual event.

“Thank you to all the businesses who supported us either with sponsorship or a team. The money raised is fantastic and will make a big difference to the charity.”

The event ended with a dinner, prize-giving and raffle with donations from businesses including Rodney Hogg Wines, Kettering Park Hotel and Corby Climbing Centre.

Steve Rees from Activate Business Development is the marketing consultant behind the Northamptonshire-based trophy specialists who donated the trophies. He said: “The Big Trophy Shop have just launched a beautiful bespoke range of trophies which are made in parts and assembled together.

“We were delighted to learn about Teamwork’s golf day as it was the perfect opportunity to not only trial the new designs and support the charity, but to get the members involved in the assembly of the awards too. Teamwork is well known for its business services and we hope members will be able to help assemble more trophies for clients as the range becomes more popular.”

Teamwork Trust is Kettering Park Hotel’s Charity of the Year. Andrew Hollett, General Manager, said: “Our support of this event by donating prizes for the prize draw was all part of our ongoing relationship with teamwork Trust who continue to impress me every day with the work they do.”

Business supporters were: Eady Signs, RCI, Livingstone Moore Interiors, AW Flooring, Averil Phillips Funeral Services, Goddard Self Storage, Friday Legal, Technical Foam Services, Saint Gobain, Sunnyside Inn, A1 Felt Roofing, David Allen Carpentry, Regent Street Wrought Iron Works, RC Contracts, Concept Flooring Ltd, AS Vaughan Builders, AC Furnishings, Elba, Kettering Park Hotel

The clubhouse, known as the 19th hole, was sponsored by Goddard Self Storage.