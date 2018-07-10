Team to tackle the Lift Tower for Kettering’s Johnny’s Happy Place

This fearless foursome are gearing up to abseil down Northampton’s Lift Tower for a good cause.

Denise Mackay, Linda Barnett and Wendy Forsyth have all celebrated big birthdays this year so decided to set themselves a fundraising challenge in honour of their respective milestones.

The fearless foursome

They are taking part in a sponsored abseil in aid of Johnny’s Happy Place (JHP), the Kettering-based organisation set up in memory of Denise’s son Johnny who took his own life in 2014.

But since the idea was first discussed, the team of three has turned into four with Denise’s daughter Charlotte Mackay joining them on July 28 for the daredevil fundraiser.

Charlotte said: “It was originally just going to be the three of them and they were calling themselves the Easter Chicks as they all turned 50, 60 and 70 this Easter but my mum got scared so I said I’d do it with her if it would help her calm her fear.”

Despite hating heights, Charlotte has agreed to take part in the fundraiser for JHP.

Writing on their JustGiving page, they said: “Johnny’s Happy Place (JHP) was set up following the suicide of our friend, son and brother Johnny Mackay in 2014.

“JHP was created with Johnny in mind and has turned into a refuge and sanctuary for many people in Kettering.

“A weekend happy café with ‘pay what you can’ food and drink, free art workshops, ‘pay what you can’ hair cuts and free drop-in counselling where no referral is needed.

“We welcome anyone and everyone.

“We’re simply a happy weekend café where you can sit and read for a few hours, have endless cups of tea or talk to someone if you are feeling a bit lost.

“We are entirely self-funded and rely on people raising money for us and raising funds ourselves.

“It costs a lot to run our little place and pay for our two counsellors every Saturday and we want to keep it going.

“It’s entirely staffed by volunteers and every penny goes towards the running of JHP.

“Our main annual fundraisers for the last three years have been our summer fete and Christmas craft fair but this year we thought we’d try something extra.

“On Saturday, July 28, Johnny’s sister Charlotte and mother Denise, along with two of JHP’s wonderful volunteers Linda and Wendy are going to abseil down the Lift Tower in Northampton.

“At 127m high it is the largest permanent abseiling structure in the world.”

Anyone who wants to sponsor them can do so by clicking here

People can also support JHP at its summer fete taking place from midday to 5pm on Sunday, July 22, at Keystone in Rockingham Road, Kettering.

Attractions include a bouncy castle, bungee run, live musicians, DJ sets, face painting, crafts, a raffle, children’s entertainers and refreshments.

Entry is £1 or free for children.