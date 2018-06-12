Team from KGH to battle it out to be Britain’s Best Junior Doctors

Three junior doctors from Kettering General Hospital are to star in a new BBC2 quiz show hosted by comedian and former mental health nurse Jo Brand.

Dr Jordan Lam, Dr Rebecca Acres and Dr Mayank Bhandari are undertaking their first year of junior doctor training and are currently on rotation at KGH.

The junior doctors outside KGH

They found out about the new show - called Britain’s Best Junior Doctors – when details of how to enter were published by the hospital’s Post Graduate Education Centre in March.

Shiver, the ITV Studios’ label, met applicants from across the country before short-listing eight teams to appear on the show who will battle it out for the title of Britain’s Best Junior Doctors at the end of this month.

Rebecca, 26, who is working on Clifford Ward, one of KGH’s acute medical wards, said: “One of my friends saw the email and said I ought to go for it – and then Jordan and Mayank suggested we do it as a team.

“I love quiz programmes and always watched them with my family - and thought it would be great to actually have a go on one.”

Rebecca, who wants to be a missionary doctor, has an interest in HIV and feels her strengths on the show will be questions about infectious diseases and general medicine.

Jordan, 25, who is working in paediatrics on KGH’s Skylark Ward, said: “I always love taking opportunities – and I live by the motto ‘Do be a do-er….and don’t be a don’t-er’ from my idol, the actor Mark Wahlberg.

“So when I heard about the show I knew I had to do it.

“It will be a chance to compete against other junior doctors from across the country and hopefully we will win.”

Jordan, who is three times British powerlifting champion and a competitive bodybuilder, has an interest in neurosurgery and feels his strengths in the event will be questions about neurological disorders.

Mayank, 24, is working on the hospital’s haematology unit, Lilford Ward.

He said: “I stay calm under pressure and so hopefully that will help the team to get through the tricky questions and difficult rounds.

“I am a competitive individual and wanted to do the show to challenge myself and push my limits against other outstanding junior doctors.”

Mayank is an entrepreneur and innovator who started two businesses while at medical school.

He has an interest in intensive care and feels his strength will be questions on emergency management and care under pressure.

The show intends to showcase medical excellence and each episode consists of five rounds which will reveal the wonders of modern medicine and the human body.

The series is due to air on BBC2 as part of programming to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the NHS.

With four heats and a final, two teams face each other in each individual heat and then the two highest scoring winners from the heats will go head to head in Friday’s final to find out which team will be crowned Britain’s Best Junior Doctors.

The contestants will tackle an array of rigorous questions ranging from diagnosing a patient’s symptoms, prioritising cases in a mock A&E department and getting stuck in with their chosen specialism.

Alongside presenter Jo Brand, the show’s in-house medical expert is GP and television doctor, Dr Helen Lawal.

Richard Hastings, creative director at Shiver, said: “The knowledge that Britain’s junior doctors have to absorb in preparation for becoming the country’s GPs, surgeons and medical specialists is extraordinary.

“Britain’s Best Junior Doctors will celebrate this in a new and fun way whilst providing viewers with great medical and health takeout.

“With Jo and Helen bringing their own personal insight to proceedings, we believe this show will be really special.”