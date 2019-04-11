Teacher’s marathon effort in memory of Thrapston boy Ben

The former headteacher of Thrapston’s Ben Walker will run the London Marathon exactly two years since his death.

Ben collapsed on the pitch and died whilst playing for Thrapston Town Juniors FC in 2017 at the age of just 15.

Ben Walker, 15, in 2017

The sports-mad teenager was a pupil at Prince William School in Oundle, where Steve Harvey was acting headteacher when Ben died of the suspected heart attack.

On April 28 Mr Harvey will run the famous 26.2 mile route in the capital for the second time - having hated his first attempt eight years ago.

He said: “I always said I would go back.

“Fate has decided that the second anniversary of Ben’s death will be when I do it.”

Mr Harvey, who is now vice principal at Latimer Arts College, is taking on the challenge to raise money for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) who raise awareness of Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome.

CRY offers subsidised ECG and echocardiogram screening to all young people between the ages of 14 and 35 as well as research and support.

Mr Harvey has already raised £2,500 for the charity and has been running 20 miles in training.

He said some of Ben’s former team-mates are coming to support him and the knowledge that he is raising money for a good cause will spur him on.

He said: “I’m not looking forward to it, I’m looking forward to finishing it.

“But I’ve got up to £2,500 and that will spur me on.

“If anyone feels they wish to support with a donation it will really be appreciated.”

To donate to Mr Harvey’s fundraising page visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=StephenHarvey21&pageUrl=1