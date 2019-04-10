Teacher chalks up 30 years at same Kettering village school

A long-serving teacher who has been at the same school for 30 years was the centre of attention during assembly.

Pytchley Primary School head Julia Havlickova chalked up three decades at the school just before the Easter holidays began, and was given a bunch of flowers and a card to mark the special occasion.

Mrs Havlickova receives her gifts from Duncan Mills

A school spokesman said: "Our headteacher Mrs Havlickova celebrated working at the school for 30 years last week.

"Duncan Mills, CEO of the Peterborough Diocese Education Trust, to which our school now belongs, dropped in to present a beautiful arrangement of flowers and a card to her during our assembly.

"Julia recalled how her time at Pytchley began as a teacher covering a maternity leave in April 1989 followed by a part-time role in September 1991 while looking after her growing family.

"In 1993 Julia began her full-time career as a teacher at the school working across all ages during the years to come.

"Julia was appointed assistant head in September 2000, going on to become acting head in January 2003 during the head’s absence and finally headteacher in February 2005.

"Many of her colleagues have grown with her during this time and she is very much at the centre of the ethos and values that we hold dear at Pytchley.

"We have been very privileged to work alongside her for this many years."